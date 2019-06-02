F-M Metro’s High School Seniors Ready to Take On New Challenge After Graduation

Fargo North, Fargo South, Davies, DGF, Moorhead, West Fargo and Sheyenne High Schools all graduated

FARGO, N.D. — The nostalgia is beginning to set in.

“It was kind of unreal. It hasn’t really hit me yet that we’re going to be moving out. It was weird, especially seeing the people technically for the last time,” said Emily Durow, who will study medical lab sciences at UND in the fall.

Plenty of high school’s ick factors are meant to stay in the past.

“The bell. I hate that bell. I wish they would play music or something different besides the beep,” said Samanatha Devaney, who’s taking a gap year.

“School lunch. Yes, yes,” said Ashlyn Eagleson, who will study occupational therapy in Wahpeton.

“Probably having to walk into the building every morning. Just really don’t like it? No, the wind tunnel is something I really could live without,” said Myckynzie Schroeder, who will study pre-med at Northwestern University.

261 seniors from Davies High School and 235 seniors from Fargo North can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“Amazing. Free,” Eagleson said.

“Never so excited to be done,” Durow said.

After twelve years of schooling, their hard–earned diplomas are theirs for the taking and they’re ready to take on whatever comes next.

“This school system taught me really to love to learn so that’s something that I want to continue to pursue and probably music,” Schroeder said.

“I think the electives we took really helped prepare for what you would expect in the career you’re going into,” Durow said.

Not all of them were as prepared for this day as they thought though.

“How to sit and stand. We were supposed to do that in unison. We didn’t pass,” said Sarah Tomberlin, who plans to study pre-pharmacy at NDSU.

At least they’re all in it together.

“This was of course, the ending of a chapter but tomorrow we’re done with high school and we’re moving somewhere brand new. We have to make something of ourselves and we’ll have to work real hard,” Durow said.

They’re ready to forge a path and show the world what the class of 2019 can do.

Fargo South, Moorhead, DGF, West Fargo and Sheyenne High School students also graduated this afternoon.

Congratulations and good luck to everyone!