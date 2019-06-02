Shanley Girls Soccer’s Buy In And Team Chemistry Wins Them State Title

Deacons beat Minot in State Championship Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — On Saturday, Shanley Girls Soccer claimed its second state title and first since 2012 with a 2–1 win over Minot.

It didn’t come easy though. The team who gave up two goals all season found themselves having to overcome adversity down the stretch.

The game tying goal from the Magicians was the first-time all season the Deacons gave up a lead in the second half.

Then came junior forward Hadley Huber to the rescue scoring the go–ahead goal with under eighteen minutes left to play.

Coach Lance Hansen credits the team’s buy in from day one as the main reason for topping off their undefeated season with a state championship.

“These girls really like each other. From seventh grade, everyone was embraced like a little sister. Eighth graders were just accepted. We didn’t have any team conflict,” coach Hansen said. “We demanded a lot of them. They responded with ‘OK coach how can I get better.’ As coaches, we often didn’t couch our words carefully, we just kept telling them what they needed to do and they accepted that.”