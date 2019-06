HCV’s Ensign Fires her way to HS Play of the Week

Ensign threw out a runner at second off of a wild pitch

FARGO, N.D. — HCV’s Ensign Kaitlin Ensign is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Off a wild pitch, Ensign fielded the ball off the backstop and fired a throw to second base to hose the base runner trying to advance.

Congratulations to HCV and Ensign.