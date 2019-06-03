ND Officials Are Outlining A Program To Allow Armed First Responders In Schools

The state's superintendent, Kirsten Baesler, expects the draft to be complete by June 13.

With school shootings increasing in the headlines, North Dakota and federal officials are developing the rules for a state program that would allow armed first responders to be posted in schools.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is working with the attorney general’s office and Department of Homeland Security officials to create an outline for the program.

North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year that permits school districts to designate an armed first responder.

The person cannot directly supervise students and must undergo training.

The legislation requires districts to create a security plan that’s approved by law enforcement and the Homeland Security Department’s North Dakota office.