Six People Found Unconscious And Not Breathing After Possible Overdose

First Responders used Narcan on the six unconscious young adults.

South St.Paul police are trying to piece together what happened when six people were found unconscious and not breathing at a home Saturday night.

First Responders used life-saving measures on the six unconscious young adults including the use of Narcan, the medication that blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police Chief Bill Messerich says it is not yet known what substance the six ingested, but investigators are trying to determine if opioids were involved.

All six of the young adults were hospitalized, and one officer who responded to the scene was taken to the hospital after being exposed to the substance.

The officer has since been released.

The owner of the home was away on Saturday and it is not known if the owner is related to any of the victims.