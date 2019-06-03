UND Officially Introduces Paul Sather As Men’s Basketball Coach

Sather Previously Coached At Northern State and Black Hills State

FARGO, N.D– The University of North Dakota officially introduced men’s basketball coach Paul Sather on Monday afternoon. Sather comes from Division–II powerhouse Northern State out of the NSIC. He replaces Brian Jones, who took an assistant job at Illinois State.

With 14 years of head coaching experience and two previous coaching stints in the Dakotas, Sather has a good knowledge of the area. Longevity is a point of emphasis for Athletic Director Bill Chaves and the UND Athletics Department, having had just four head men’s basketball coaches in the last half century.

Sather says now his first step is teaching the players a little bit about himself.

“Anytime you go through three or four weeks of not knowing a lot of what’s going on. You have to come in and at least let them know who you are,” Sather said. “Say hey. Introduce yourself. Let them get to know you a little bit. That first message is just why am I here. I’m here to serve them and do the best I can to help them be great on the floor, in the classroom, off the court. That’s my goal. That’s what we’ve done for years and years and years.”

Sather said he’s still finalizing the rest of his staff.