West Fargo Schools Receives Midwest’s First Electric School Bus

They unveiled it at the West Fargo Public Schools Transportation Center

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools unveils North Dakota’s first electric school bus.

The district has been trying to get the $317,000 bus for about a year. Officials say the bus costs about nine cents a mile whereas a diesel tank costs about 40 to 44 cents a mile. During the summer, it will be used for parades and events throughout the community. In the fall, it will be used for routes to South Elementary, Cheney Middle School and West Fargo High School.

“We’re out there. we’re pretty much cutting edge here in West Fargo. it’s exciting for us. we’re really looking forward to being able to test this and see how this product works for us,” said Brad Redmond, transportation director.

Cass County Electric Cooperative, North Dakota’s Department of Commerce, Secure Energy Future and Minnkota Power Cooperative worked with West Fargo Public Schools to get funds for the bus.