8-Year-Old Girl Unknowingly Brings Handgun to School

Police secured the gun, which belonged to the girl's mother.

St. Paul, M.N.–Police in St. Paul are investigating how a loaded handgun ended up in the backpack of an elementary school student.

Sgt. Mike Ernster says the 8-year-old girl put her backpack on the floor at John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary School Monday and heard a thud.

Ernster says she opened the backpack and found the gun, then told her teacher about it.

The girl was not sure how the gun ended up in her bag.

Kevin Burns, a St. Paul Public Schools spokesman addressed the situation and said, “the safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance. We are taking this situation seriously, and ask our families and members of the community to help us by checking students’ backpacks and other items to help ensure schools remain as safe as possible.”