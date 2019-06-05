AAA Teaches People How To Drive Defensively

FARGO, N.D. – Drivers in the area are learning how to be more defensive at the wheel.

AAA hosted a class for people who want to be better drivers. People can learn about new driving technology and how to use it. The class will also save people money on their car insurance.

The four hour class tests their knowledge on the rules of the road and also teaches people how to be more sharp and aware while driving.

“We see crashes every day, and unfortunately we see serious injuries and deaths almost daily. So, we need to educate the public on what steps they can take to try to avoid these situations that put them in harm’s way. Through classes like this, we hope to do that,” North Dakota AAA Spokesman Gene LaDoucer said.

AAA offers the class every few months.