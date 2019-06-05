Grand Forks Taxi Driver Assaulted with a Gun in Attempted Robbery

The driver was struck in the face by what he said was a large caliber revolver.

A Grand Forks taxi driver was assaulted with a gun in an attempted robbery on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the call around 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Oak Street.

The driver had been called to the area to pick up a customer when he was struck in the face by what he said was a large caliber revolver.

His attacker was not able to get any money as the taxi driver drove away while the man was still partially in the cab.

The suspect was able to run from the scene before the police arrived, and a K-9 track was lost in a nearby alley.

The man is described as black, with a medium build, with short dreadlocks who was wearing all black clothing.