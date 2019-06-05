Semi Driver Charged with Negligent Homicide in Fatal Crash

The semi driver told a witness he knew his brakes were not working properly.

Watford City, N.D.–The driver of a semi involved in a fatal crash near the Missouri River last fall has been charged with negligent homicide.

Authorities say James Whitcomb was driving on Highway 85 last October when he crashed into a pickup truck, pushing it into another vehicle and killing Terry Lynn.

A criminal complaint says Whitcomb told a witness at the scene he knew his brakes were not working properly.

An inspection of the semi confirmed that.

Whitcomb received a criminal summons Tuesday, and is scheduled for a bond hearing June 14 in Northwest District Court in Watford City.

It is not known if Whitcomb has hired an attorney.