The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN Announces Dates for Next Flight

Fargo, N.D.– The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota is pleased to announce the dates for the next flight!

The Honor Flight takes Veterans to Washington, DC free of charge to see the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifices.

Preference is given to WWII Veterans, Korean War Veterans, and those Veterans who are terminally ill (from any service era).

The next flight will depart Hector International Airport in Fargo on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 8 a.m. and will return on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 7:50 p.m. with approximately 90 Veterans on board.

All applications from Veterans who have served up through 1959 are accepted!

All contributions to our country are important, so it does not matter if you served stateside, overseas, or even what your job was.

Please apply if you meet the date criteria.

Applications can be found at veteranshonorflightofndmn.org, email veteranshonorflightofndmn@gmail.com, or call 218-28HONOR (218-284-6667) with questions.