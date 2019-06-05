West Fargo HS Well Represented at NCAA T&F Championships

The Bison have three athletes from West Fargo at the NCAA Track and Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas — North Dakota State has seven student-athletes representing the Bison at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Of those seven, three are from West Fargo High School: Alex Talley (shot put, hammer throw), Akealy Moton (javelin, shot put) and Amanda Levin (Heptathlon).

“It seems kind of crazy,” Levin said “I actually think it’s really cool that we’re all going together. It feels like state track again, but definitely at a higher level obviously. I think that we can all go out there and really perform well, so I think it will be fun to see how each one of us does.”

Moton competes on Thursday, while Levin begins the heptathlon on Friday.

Talley placed 22nd in the hammer throw and 19th in the shot put.