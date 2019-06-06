Moorhead Police Search for Driver Involved in Hit and Run

The crash happened in the 2700 block of 36th Street South on May 30th around 1:00 in the morning.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Police Department needs your help finding a driver involved in a hit and run.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of 36th Street South on May 30th around 1:00 in the morning.

The driver hit a 22-year-old woman and took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a smaller, white van with potential damage to the driver side front fender or hood.

Anyone who may have saw what happened, or has more information, can contact the police.