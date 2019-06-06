No License, No Problem During Take A Kid Fishing Weekend

MINNESOTA – Going fishing is great, but having a buddy is even better.

Take a kid fishing weekend begins Friday June 7th.

The Department of Natural Resources will let Minnesotans fish without licenses if they bring a kid 15 or younger fishing.

Fishing gear is available to borrow at State Parks. The DNR’s I can fish program teaches the basics of fishing and runs throughout the summer there as well.

“First time anglers are able to get out and, you know, learn the basics and people that wouldn’t necessarily normally get out are able to get the opportunity. It’s great,” Take a Kid Fishing Weekend Participant Timmon Lund said.

Even when it’s not Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, Minnesotans generally can fish in state parks without a fishing license if the water doesn’t require a trout stamp.