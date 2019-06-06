Sen. Klobuchar’s Presidential Campaign Stops in Fargo Committing to Unity

"To be home in Minnesota and North Dakota, as I've always said a river does not divide our two states, it brings us together," said Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar

FARGO, N.D.– Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is on her presidential campaign, making stops in Fargo and Moorhead.

Klobuchar focused her campaign in Fargo on bridging the divide between political parties to get things done.

“I wanted to make people think about the fact that it’s time to cross the river of our divide to a higher plane in our politics,” added Klobuchar.

“Building that divide between the Democrats and Republicans because if a Democrat wants to win the presidency again, they’re going to need the help of the Midwest,” said attendee, Nick Van Sickle. “We are not fly over states; we are a very powerful region of the United States.”

People attending the event seemed to agree with what she wants to do to for the country.

“She is a driven leader. She talked about her track record and she has proven that she is a leader for the United States senate and for the White House,” added Van Sickle.

Former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp also came out to Atomic Coffee to shop support for her colleague.

“No one will ever out work her,” said Heitkamp. “Seriously, no one will ever out work Amy Klobuchar.”

“That’s community,” added Klobuchar. “And that is the community that this president is fracturing every single day. He does it when he wakes up in the morning and sends the tweets and goes after immigrants. He does it when he goes after people in his own political party that don’t agree with him. He does it when he goes after people in the other party when he doesn’t agree with us.”

She also mentioned the need to keep farmers, teachers and union workers happy.

“We need to have strong farmers, strong teachers and strong unions, and she pushes all of that,” added Van Sickle. “Without those, really what would our country be without teachers, union workers and farmers?”

Her campaign stopped in Duluth, Minnesota earlier Thursday, and her next stop is in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 10.