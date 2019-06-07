AMBER ALERT: Statewide Minnesota – Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, MN — Amber Alert issued out of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and distributed statewide.

At approximately 06:34 AM Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother’s mini-van with the children.

The mini-van is a 2004 Toyota Sienna MN license plate 708XEM tan in color.

Jeffrey Lo is described as an Asian male, 5’ 5” 180 lbs. with brown eyes.

The children are Asian females ages 1 and 3.

Clothing description unknown.

Suspect is armed. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1