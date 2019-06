UPDATE: Person Hospitalized after I-94 Crash

Courtesy: NDDOT

FARGO, N.D. – One person is in the hospital after part of the road on westbound I–94 heaves causing a chain reaction crash in Fargo.

Crews responded near the 45th Street exit around 6:30.

The Highway Patrol says where the freeway has four lanes part of the roadway heaved.

Construction crews were working in the area.

Three pickups collided and a fourth hit a concrete barrier.

Traffic was rerouted at 25th Street.