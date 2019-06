Possible Drowning Death In Fargo

Around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night Fargo Police answered a call in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue for a possible drowning.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are investigating a possible drowning overnight.

An 11 year old boy was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.