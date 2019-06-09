Body Of Thief River Falls Man Recovered From Lake After Jet Skiing Accident

The sheriff's office says the man was jet skiing Friday on Little Vanose Lake without a life vest

MAHNOMEN, CO., MN — The body of a 19-year-old Thief River Falls, Minnesota man has been recovered from a Mahnomen County lake.

He was reported missing that evening.

A massive water, air and ground search was conducted and his body was found on Saturday.

His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.