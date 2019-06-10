Broadway Hits Are Part Of Next Broadway In Fargo Schedule For 2019-2020 Season

The renewal deadline for season subscriptions is Friday, July 26

FARGO, ND — “Beautiful” The Carole King Musical is part of the just released schedule for Broadway in Fargo’s 2019-2020 season.

It’ll be performed on April 29, 2020 at the Gate City Bank Theatre at the Fargodome.

Other shows include “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” in December, “An American in Paris” and “Once”, both in February.

You can renew your subscription by calling the Box Office at the Fargodome.