Fargo Native and Denver Broncos’ Connor McGovern Helping TNT Gymnastics and Fitness Get National Recognition

he's adopting it as his own charity

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo native and NFL offensive lineman makes a special visit to TNT’s annual Confidence Through Movement luncheon.

Denver Broncos’ Connor McGovern announced he would adopt TNT Fitness and Gymnastics as his own charity.

It’s part of an effort to help the organization get national attention. Their employees say that will help more people with special needs to become more confident through fitness. Plans are also in the works to mashup celebrities with kids at TNT next year.

“We’re seeing that over 50 percent of the children we’re seeing throughout the day coming from the schools, not only have a special need physically but there’s a lot of emotional challenges out there that children are facing and so the emotional element of what movement can do is huge,” said Kelsey Knutson, TNT community engagement coordinator.

Teens and adults with special needs did a warm up exercise with McGovern and Crossfit athletes, Dan and Sam Dancer, after the lunch.