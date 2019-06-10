Farmer Uses Equipment To Free Crash Victim Near Valley City
Driver Faces DUI Charge
VALLEY CITY, ND — A farmer uses a loader to lift a pickup off of a man after he rolled it near Valley City.
The highway patrol says Steven Eversole, Jr. of Mandan was exiting I-94 last night around 8:30 at a high rate of speed.
He lost control, rolled, was ejected and pinned under his pickup.
After the farmer freed Eversole he was air lifted to a Fargo hospital.
He faces drunk driving charges.
The crash remains under investigation.