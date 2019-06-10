Park River/Fordville-Lankin’s Zevalney Tandem Teams Up For HS Play of the Week

The baseball brothers win the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — Adam and Nathan Zevalney teamed up to win the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

In the North Dakota Class-B state championship game, a Thompson runner tried to steal second base on Adam Zevalney.

Adam threw to a bullet his brother Nathan, who applied the tag to make the out.

Congratulations to Park River/Fordville-Lankin for winnin gthe High School Play of the Week