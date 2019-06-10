Gabe Grunewald’s Brother, “Rest Peacefully, Big Sister”

UPDATE: On an Instagram post made Sunday night, Dr. Caleb Anderson writes, “You know I love you with all my heart and will miss you like crazy forever. I am so grateful for the time and memories I have had with you and can’t wait to see you again in heaven. Rest peacefully big sister.

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota championship runner who has inspired many during her long, public fight against cancer is in grave condition.

Gabriele Grunewald’s husband says she was moved to comfort care at a Minneapolis hospital Sunday. Justin Grunewald urged his wife’s friends, fans and admirers to “send her one last message on her wall or on her phone before she heads up to heaven.”

The 32-year-old long distance runner was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota’s track and cross-country teams. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1,500 meters at the 2010 NCAA championships, then ran professionally through 2017 despite more surgeries and treatments for cancer in her thyroid and liver. She was the 2014 U.S. indoor champion in the 3,000.