Van Hits woman and Two Children in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A van struck and injured a woman and two children at a crossing in North Fargo.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday just south of Sanford Medical Center.

The woman was on a bike, pulling a wagon carrying the children when they were hit.

The van driver told KFGO News, he was turning left off 7th Avenue North to 5th Street when some items in the van tipped.

As he attempted to check what items fell, he was distracted, and didn’t see the woman and children crossing the street.

Their conditions are not available, however, those on the accident scene said it did not appear the injuries were critical.

The woman and children were treated in an FM Ambulance that was on the scene for some time before taking the three to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.