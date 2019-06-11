Final Fargo Public Pool Opens For The Season

The opening was delayed one week due to weather conditions that impacted pool painting

FARGO, ND — Fargo’s Southwest Recreational Pool has opened for the summer.

It’s located at 1840 15th Avenue South.

The opening was delayed one week due to weather conditions that impacted pool painting.

The four other outdoor pools are already open for the season including Davies Recreational Pool, Madison Pool & Splash Pad, Northside Recreational

Pool and Island Park Pool.

Admission at the pools ranges from $2.50 to nearly $5 per session.

The public pools in Moorhead and West Fargo are also open for the season.