Hitterdal Man Sentenced For Brutal Killing of Wahpeton Man Last Summer

A judge has ordered Jason Jensen to spend just over 38 years in prison

CLAY CO., MN — A Hitterdal, Minnesota man has been sentenced for his role in the murder of Troy Yarbrough of Wahpeton last summer.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty in April to aiding and abetting a murder with intent, but without premeditation.

35-year-old Kayla Westcott of Ada faces the same charge but has been ordered to undergo a mental health examination.

According to a criminal complaint, Westcott says Jensen hit Yarbrough with a yard rake handle at a farm in rural Hitterdal in May 2018.

Westcott says Yarbrough was still alive the next day so Jensen hit him in the head with a cinder block, killing him.

Yarbrough’s body was burned and was found buried in two places on the farm.