Man’s Body Recovered From Submerged Pickup At Dead Colt Creek

RANSOM CO., ND — A man was found dead inside a submerged pickup near a boat ramp at Dead Colt Creek in Ransom County.

The sheriff says someone reported the vehicle going into the water shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

During the recovery efforts, the body was found.

The incident is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Dead Colt Creek is about 5 miles southeast of Lisbon.