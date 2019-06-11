Professional Runner And Perham Native Gabe Grunewald Passes Away At 32

Her husband Justin writing on Instagram: "At 7:52 I said "I can't wait until I get to see you again"

Justin Grunewald's Instagram Post

Perham native and University of Minnesota Alum turned professional runner Gabe Grunewald has died.

Her husband Justin writing on Instagram: “At 7:52 I said “I can’t wait until I get to see you again” to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife. @gigrunewald I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind.”

Gabe’s 10-year-battle with cancer comes to an end at the age of 32.