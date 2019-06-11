West Fargo PD Hosts ‘All Around the World’ to Bring their Diverse Community Together

The event features food, music and entertainment from different cultural groups to promote relationship building within the community

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The West Fargo Police Department is bringing the diverse community together for the first ever ‘All Around the World: a celebration of cultures’.

Tables from Germany, Liberia, Asia and more made authentic food for the celebration.

They also had bouncy houses, a dunk tank and other games for the kids.

“As the city of West Fargo continues to grow and we keep getting different cultural groups from all over the world, we thought why not celebrate all of the cultures that are coming to our community with the ultimate goal of building relationships and bringing our community closer together,” said the Cultural Liaison for West Fargo, Ryan Feltman.

The police department hopes to make “All Around the World” an annual event.