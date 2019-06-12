Grand Opening of Block E to Promote Community Involvement

Block E is a 4–story multi–use building with both commercial and residential tenants

MOORHEAD, Minn.– A new addition in the heart of Moorhead is bringing the community together.

Block E is a 4–story multi–use building with both commercial and residential tenants.

“I hope everyone that comes to this building kind of gets that wow factor and has that good feeling when they walk in,” says the VP of Public Relations and Marketing for EPIC Companies, McKenzy Olson. “We always say you know it’s all about the way you make people feel, and that’s what we really wanted to embrace with this building.”

“Right now we’ve got a great foundation to build upon and it’s great because it’s going to be really a cultural center to bring people together,” says Mayor Johnathan Judd of Moorhead.

Choice Bank, Usher’s House, Nutrition Hub, Edward Jones and Eventide now call the new building home.

They hope that with a variety of things to do in the building, more people will come out into the community.

“We really hope when people explore today, go around for the open house and the grand opening, they leave with a really good feeling and they want to come back to this building and they want to be able to enjoy this patio throughout the summer time, the fall, the winter. We want to see great things happen here. It’s a great corner; it’s the catalyst of downtown Moorhead,” added Olson.

Block E is on the corner of 8th Street and Main Avenue, and Mayor Judd says he hopes the new building will do one particular thing.

“Bringing community together,” added Judd. “I think giving people options of being able to invest in our downtown and in our city is a really big deal.”

EPIC Companies have many projects in the area, but this is its first one in Moorhead.

“This is our start in Moorhead and we can’t wait to see where that keeps going, we also just are looking forward to all of the opportunities in the community,” added Olson.

EPIC already has plans in the works for a similar building in the area.

Their next project is Bolig Square on Center Avenue which is set to become another multi–use building.