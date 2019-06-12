Kids Fly High at North Dakota Elite’s Adaptive Cheer Camp

North Dakota Elite has an adaptive cheer team that meets year round

FARGO, N.D. — Kids are getting their groove on and flying high at North Dakota Elite’s Adaptive Cheer Camp.

Some of the highlights include a dance routine, learning arm motions for cheer, and stunts like lifts and flips.

The camp is designed to be all-inclusive. Even those in wheelchairs get to go up in the air.

Not only is it a great workout, but coaches say camp has been a great outlet to bring out the kids’ personalities.

“You can do anything you put your heart to. Just because you have need doesn’t mean you aren’t able to do what ‘normal’ people can do. These kids are amazing,” Brad Hartsoch, an owner at North Dakota Elite, said.

“It makes people realize that, ‘oh they actually can do something that’s different,'” Zoe Wren, a camp attendee, said.

The camp was only two days, but North Dakota Elite also has an adaptive cheer team that meets year round.