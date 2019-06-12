Man Pulled From Grain Bin Dies At The Scene

SARGENT, ND — A man died after he got caught in a grain bin at a farm in Brampton, North Dakota.

The Sargent County sheriff says another farmer who was driving by noticed a running auger with no one around.

He checked the bin and discovered signs that the man was loading corn and became trapped.

First responders and neighbors were able to remove the victim from the bin but the 71-year-old man died at the scene.

His name has not been released.