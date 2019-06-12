Two People Rescued From Broken Down Dam East of Fergus Falls

The people were up against the old portion of the Broken Down Dam

OTTER TAIL, MN — First responders had to jump into action this afternoon after a report that two people were trapped on the Otter Tail River.

The people were up against the old portion of the Broken Down Dam east of Fergus Falls and couldn’t make it to shore.

Members of the Fergus Falls Police Department, Fergus Falls Fire Department, Otter Tail County Water Patrol, Ringdahl Ambulance, and Otter Tail County Dispatch assisted in the rescue.

They were able to get the two people to safety.