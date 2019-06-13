Authorities Identify Body Pulled From Submerged Pickup In Ransom County

The sheriff says a crime is not suspected in the death
RANSOM CO., ND — The Ransom County sheriff has released the name of a man who died when his pickup went into Dead Colt Creek south of Lisbon Monday morning.

He was Ronald Wallner of Lisbon.

Wallner’s pickup went into the creek at a boat ramp.

Ransom County deputies, The Sargent County Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Lisbon Police and fire and dive recovery teams from Wahpeton and Fargo were among those on the scene.

