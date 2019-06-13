Services Set For Professional Runner And Perham Native Gabe Grunewald

The athlete died Tuesday at the age of 32 following a ten-year cancer battle

Courtesy: @gg_runs/Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Services are set for professional runner Gabe Grunewald, the Perham, Minnesota native who passed away from cancer this week.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel in Minneapolis.

A second visitation will be held from 10-noon on Monday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis with the funeral to follow at 1.

Gabe will be honored with a unique one-mile run following her burial.

The athlete died Tuesday at the age of 32 following a ten-year cancer battle.

She was first diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009 following by thyroid cancer in 2010.

In 2014 she was crowned U.S. 3,000 meter champion and competed in the Olympic trials in 2016.

Shortly after that, cancer was found in her liver.

She gained fans worldwide during her cancer battle and created the Brave like Gabe foundation to support cancer research and treatments.