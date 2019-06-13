‘Vikings Table’ Will Roll Out to Serve Hungry Kids

The Minnesota Vikings Foundation wants to cut down on childhood obesity and hunger in the Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings roll out a new food truck to serve free, healthy meals to children.

The custom-built purple truck called ‘Vikings Table’ is part of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation’s attempt to cut down on childhood obesity and hunger in the Twin Cities.

The food truck will be partnered up with nonprofits to serve meals through October.

The foundation’s executive director says he hopes the Vikings brand will help reduce the stigma for kids who need free meals.

PHOTO COURTESY: KAM NEDD