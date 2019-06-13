West Fargo Asks Public for Their Input on Road Changes

West Fargo has surpassed the daily traffic amount predicted by the 2012 study, which wasn't supposed to happen until 2035

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The City of West Fargo is hosting a public meeting to talk about changes to the 9th street east corridor.

West Fargo has surpassed the daily traffic amount predicted by the 2012 study, which wasn’t supposed to happen until 2035.

“A lot of it is related to growth, and with that comes added traffic,” said City Engineer, Dustin Scott. “We also feel that in the last 5–10 years, since the previous study was done, that there has been enough change in traffic patterns and this corridor is being utilized a little more not only by the school systems but just the traveling public in general.”

They are expecting the traffic to increase even more.

“We anticipate, again, that the 9th street corridor is really going to become a much more traveled roadway and we just want to make sure we are prepared and able to implement the needs long term,” added Scott.

The City of West Fargo is hoping to get ideas from people who travel on the roadway every day.

“To get the public input I think is very good in the planning process, to make sure they do have their input if they want to see something specific changed or made different,” says Mark Wolter, Director of Safety and Maintenance at Midnite Express. “That they’re right in from the beginning to be able to do that and to make those changes in a positive way.”

They are asking for the public input on what can be done to improve travel for all types of transportation.

“Any time you have traffic and pedestrians and bicycles in the same area , its very important that safety is a top priority especially in designing and planning and making these roadways. Safety is a high priority for me at my company, so we want to make sure that everything is done in a very safe and driver friendly, and truck friendly environment,” added Wolter.

“Things like pedestrian mobility and traffic, all of that stuff needs to be considered, and what better way than to engage the public and get their feedback. Sometimes engineers behind the scene have an idea of what’s need but it’s always better and certainly welcomed to get that public input,” added Scott.

For more information about the corridor, click here.