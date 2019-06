Coach of the Week: Fargo Post 2’s Luke Rustad

Post 2 is 9-1 to start the season

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 baseball is trying to get back to the legion state title game after seeing their three-year title streak snapped in 2018.

Luke Rustad is in his eighth season as head coach of Post 2, and he says he’s still tweaking his coaching style all the time.

He is the KVRR Coach of the Week.