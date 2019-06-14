Food Truck Fridays Are Finally Here

Suna's is an authentic Egyptian eatery serving kebabs and Koshari.

FARGO, N.D.– The first ever food truck Friday debuted just south of Fargo City Hall.

They were surprised when they were the only ones serving food, but didn’t mind all of the customers.

Suna’s owner says she got her love of cooking from her mother, who died two years ago.

“Honestly that’s my pleasure in life is to feed people and make them feel happy,” says Zainab Abdallah, the owner of Suna’s food truck. “It was my mom’s pleasure and now it’s my pleasure.”

This was their first time setting up the truck and they plan to keep coming back every Friday until September.

