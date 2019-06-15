AMVETS To Retire More Than 1200 American Flags

In order to properly retire a flag, it must be cut into specific pieces and burned piece by piece, with the blue and stars last.

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo AMVETS are retiring American flags that people from the community have brought in.

A statement about the significance of a piece is mentioned at the ceremony.

Anyone is welcome to observe the demonstration.

The retirement of the flag is very important to those who have served.

“It is the right thing to do. Everyone that has served, we serve our country honorably and the flag deserved to be retired in a dignified manner,” said Gary Himmerich, ND AMVETS Commander.

They will be retiring more than 1200 flags.