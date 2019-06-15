First Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn.– Over a hundred and fifty years have passed since the Emancipation Proclamation, and celebrations across the country called Juneteenth are commemorating just that.

June 19th, 1865, better known as Juneteenth, is the day slavery ended.

The celebration is centered around education and self–improvement….One local organization is hoping to teach the community about its significance.

“I wanted to bring this celebration to the Moorhead area because I live here and because we are surrounded with so many nationalities and we are growing,” says CEO of Birthing of a Diamond, Destiny Holiday. “We need to have a celebration in honor of people that have been enslaved, children that have forefathers that have been in slavery.”

Dozens of people came out to the event, and they highlight the melting pot the area has become.

“We need to begin to look at more of the cultures of colors that are growing in his community,” added Holiday “And also become knowledgeable of that culture and become knowledgeable on why there was such separation.”

Her organization hosts programs like these for anyone who needs a place to go.

“The birthing of a diamond is being birthed out of your difficulty, birthed out of your struggle and your willingness and transition into that place that’s positive, that place that’s new, and that place that’s helpful,” Holiday added.

” I wish I had programs like this, I wish I had things to do like this on Saturday,” says Henry Gipp, board member of Birthing of a Diamond. “There is going to be much more to come, this is just the beginning.”

To some she is known as the CEO and founder of The Birthing of a Diamond Organization, but to many she’s known as grandma.

“It feels good that people respect me enough and embrace me enough and put up with me enough for me to be grandmamma,” said Holiday. “There’s times grandmamma has to say things that kids don’t like, grown children too. I have many grandchildren, and I have adopted and I embrace that because I knew that was going to happen, so that’s fine. I want to be grandma.”

She has inspired many people in her community to help out too.

“We are going to try to help at risk youth, were going to try to help people and just bring people together, closer together,” said fellow board member Richard Carrillo.

“Just be proud to be who they are, they don’t have to hide because they are different,” added Gipp. “Just come around and be integrated with minorities. It doesn’t matter what color you are, look at us right now.”

