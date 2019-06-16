Red Lake Police Try To Identify Young School Vandals

They Want to seek restitution from the boys' parents

RED LAKE, MN — Police are searching for a group of kids that broke into schools and bus garages in Red Lake, Minnesota causing thousands of dollars in damage.

They posted these pictures to Facebook and said the kids, who are believed to be ages 11 and younger, ran through the hallways of one school.

Police have identified many of the children, but are looking for further IDs in order to seek restitution from the boys’ parents.