70 Year Old Driver Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Power Transformer Box

His car struck the power box, knocking out power to the surrounding area.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A man escaped serious injury and was arrested for DUI after his car slammed into a power transformer box in Grand Forks.

Police say it happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday as 70-year old Ronald Palm was driving east on 32nd Avenue South.

His car ran off the roadway and struck the power box, knocking out power to the surrounding area.

Palm was taken to Altru to be medically treated and then arrested for driving under the influence and cited for care required while operating a motor vehicle.