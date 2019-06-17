Animal Caught In Moorhead Is A Cross Between A Dog And A Wolf

"Church" was the name given to the animal by its owner, who isn't able to care for him

MOORHEAD, MN — Police have determined that an animal that had been sighted in Moorhead for about a month is a dog-wolf cross.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the hybrid, believed to be about a year-old, is not allowed in the city as a pet.

Swenson says attempts are underway to find a sanctuary or other suitable home for “Church”.

In the meantime, he’s in the city pound.