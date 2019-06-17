“Fargo is safe” Mayor Mahoney Fights Back Against Newspaper Editorial

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney responded to an editorial in the Fargo Forum titled “Fargo Must Confront the Seamy Dark Side of Growth.”

The editorial said, quote, “Fargo is gradually turning into ‘Deadwood’ and steadily becoming less like Mayberry.”

Mahoney took time during Monday night’s city commission meeting to reassure everyone that the safety of the people who live in Fargo and its visitors in every area of our city, including Downtown Fargo, is the highest priority for the City Commission.

“I can wholeheartedly reiterate to everyone that Fargo is safe for people of all ages and walks of life,” Mahoney said.

You can watch Mayor Mahoney’s statement by clicking the video above or read his comments by clicking here.