Fargo Police Arrest Man After BB Gun Shooting

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo Police say an argument led to a BB gun shooting overnight in south Fargo.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of 21st Avenue S. just after 10:45 last night.

A man told them someone shot at him with a handgun.

He wasn’t hurt.

Officers determined shots from a BB gun hit his vehicle.

They found the suspect, 26-year-old Dominic Pierce, in his apartment nearby, along with a BB pistol.

Police say an argument between him and the victim led to the shooting.

Pierce is in custody for felony Reckless Endangerment.