Fill Up On Pizza This Wednesday for Bethany Retirement Living

mention "Bethany" at Blaze Pizza and 20 percent of proceeds will go to the retirement home

FARGO, N.D. — Now’s your chance to indulge in an entire pizza and not feel guilty afterwards.

Anytime you stop in to Blaze Pizza this Wednesday and mention “Bethany”, 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the retirement home. The money will help the living facility to provide nearly 400 people with things like heated blankets, Netflix and anything else to live comfortably.

“It’s great to be able to support our residents and make them have a better life at Bethany. We have so many people in the community that come. We would like them to us how they support Bethany,” said Diane Pearson, auxiliary president at Bethany.

Bethany also raised over $900 at a rummage sale they held at their 30th Avenue South location last week.