Gov. Walz To Have Surgery, Transfer Power To Lt. Governor

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced that he will have surgery on his left knee on Thursday and transfer power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Walz is being treated for a medial meniscus tear, an injury common for runners.

He will transfer power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan while he is under general anesthetic.

It will remain in effect until he sends the legislative leaders a written declaration that he is again able to discharge his duties.

Walz is expected back in the office next Monday and should return to full physical capacity in less than six weeks.